Eau Claire city council votes for annexing Orchard Hills land

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In a 9-1 decision, the Eau Claire City Council has voted to annex more than 400 acers of land, known as Orchard Hills, from the town of Washington into the city of Eau Claire.
The council discussed the annexation for over an hour before voting at Tuesday night's meeting.
This is the second time the city council has voted to annex this land, after first making this vote last spring. A judge ruled that annexation invalid after the town of Washington sued. What is different now is that the city filed a 'majority property owner petition.' Last time they filed a unanimous approval petition.
The fate of this land has caused controversy since early 2021, when a developer sought to build more than 100 homes on the former farmland. Before the meeting on Tuesday, people protested the annexation. Neighbors have cited concerns for what this population increase would mean for water, traffic, and the rural feel of the town.