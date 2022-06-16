Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office launch death investigation in Township of Clear Creek

CLEAR CREEK (WQOW) - There was a large law enforcement presence in the Township of Clear Creek Thursday after officials say a body was discovered in a ditch.
Officials with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office closed off a portion of Mallard Road between County Road KK and Saint Raymond Church. This is where officials said the body was discovered by someone passing by.
A News 18 reporter on the scene could see at least one person with law enforcement who appeared to be searching for something in the farm field with a metal detector.
In a press release sent Thursday afternoon Lieutenant Dustin Walters said this appears to be "a targeted and isolated incident" and there is no danger to the public.
Walters said this is an active and fluid investigation, and the name of the deceased will be released at a later time.
Stick with News 18 for updates to this story.