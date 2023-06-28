 Skip to main content
Eau Claire Fire Department host open house for remodeled Fire Station 6

Fire Station 6

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department celebrated it's newly remodeled Fire Station 6 by hosting an open house Wednesday afternoon. The public was invited to take a look inside the station and meet new firefighters.

New features in the station include, three new bedrooms, a weight room, steam showers for cancer prevention, an expanded kitchen and a day room.

The remodel started last year and is nearly complete. There are still a few final touches being made.

The Eau Claire Fire Chief told News 18 why this remodel was necessary.

"The expansion allows for us to have additional resources. The addition to the living quarters allows firefighters to utilize their time better and not have to compete for the use of a microwave or stove to cook their meals. And the expansion of the office area allows for additional training opportunities," said Chief Matt Jagger.

The remodel cost approximately $2.1 million, funded through a recently passed referendum.

