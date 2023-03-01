Eau Claire Fire Dept. and Chippewa Falls Police and Fire Depts. still hiring after referendum

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Voters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are now paying a little more in taxes to help fund emergency services struggling to keep up with increased calls. That's thanks to referendum questions passed last November,
In Eau Claire, Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said the department has been able to get needed equipment, improve stations, and make several new and necessary hires.
"Call volumes are increasing every year and the need for service is increasing every year," Deputy Chief Bertrang said.
One focus of the referendum was to fully staff and equip Fire Station 6 on Eau Claire's south side, with the goal of faster response times across the city.
"We're still on track to have that fully staffed, I believe by the end of June," Deputy Chief Bertrang said.
They're still looking for five more firefighters: three additional ones from the referendum, and two because of retirements.
A similar referendum was approved in Chippewa Falls, for similar reasons.
Chief Jason Thom with Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services said their calls are going up as well.
The referendum provided funds for three new firefighters, which they haven't been able to fill yet. They're also looking to fill positions left by two retirees.
"We're working with the tech schools and the high schools just trying to get the word out, 'Hey we're looking for firefighter paramedics'," Chief Thom said.
They're working on increasing wages to help attract new recruits.
At the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Chief Matthew Kelm is hiring two new officers, thanks to the referendum and one retirement.
He said critical calls are becoming more frequent, and they want to be prepared as possible.
"Like some of the calls we had last year with the homicide," Chief Kelm said. "We had an attempted homicide and an armed robbery this year that were both solved, but they require additional personnel to come in."
They were also able to increase wages by around $3 per hour for officers, depending on years on the force. Sergeant's wages also went up by around $1.70 to $3.40 per hour, also depending on time as a sergeant.
News 18 is looking forward to talking with the Eau Claire Police Department who were unable to meet at this time.