Eau Claire home catches fire, occupants safe thanks to passerby

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A fire broke out at a home in Eau Claire Thursday morning, and thanks to a good Samaritan, everyone got out safely.
The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. on the 800 block of Oxford Avenue.
A passerby saw a fire on the front porch and quickly alerted the residents, who were sleeping.
All residents are safe, and two dogs and six puppies were rescued and are doing okay.
Fire officials estimate the fire caused about $20,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.