 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Eau Claire home catches fire, occupants safe thanks to passerby

  • Updated
  • 0
oxford ave fire

Courtesy: Eau Claire Professional Firefighters/Facebook

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A fire broke out at a home in Eau Claire Thursday morning, and thanks to a good Samaritan, everyone got out safely.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. on the 800 block of Oxford Avenue.

A passerby saw a fire on the front porch and quickly alerted the residents, who were sleeping.

All residents are safe, and two dogs and six puppies were rescued and are doing okay.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused about $20,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags