Eau Claire man dies in Superior crash with off-duty officer

  Updated
SUPERIOR (WQOW) - One person is dead, two are injured and another is in jail after a crash in Superior early Friday morning. 

According to the Superior Police Department, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East Second Street.

Officials said both vehicles were traveling north, and one rear-ended the other. A 23-year-old male, who police said is believed to be from Eau Claire, died from their injuries. There were three others in the car, two of which were taken to a local hospital. 

The other vehicle was occupied by off-duty Superior Police Officer, Sergeant Greg Swanson. Superior police said the Douglas County Sherriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol were asked to investigate the crash.

As a result of their initial investigation, Swanson was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He has also been placed on administrative leave from the police department while the investigation continues. 

"This is a sad and tragic incident. We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery for the other occupants involved," Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said in a statement.  

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office said they are requesting a special prosecutor from an outside agency be appointed to handle charges and prosecution of the case. 

