Eau Claire man who died in Superior crash identified

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - The man who died when an off-duty Superior Police Officer hit his car has been identified by Wisconsin State Patrol.
Michael W. Evans, 23, of Eau Claire was outside the 2008 Dodge Stratus when struck from behind, State Patrol said. There were three people inside the car, a 24-year-old woman and two children. The woman and children were taken to a Minnesota hospital, where one of the children was treated and released. Officials said the other died as a result of their injuries.
According to the GoFundMe's set up to support the family, the deceased child was a two-month-old boy.
As we reported, the driver who struck Evans and the Dodge was off-duty Superior Police Officer Gregory Swanson. According to the criminal complaint, Swanson drove to the nearby Holiday gas station and called the dispatch center. Investigators said he appeared intoxicated, and admitted to having two beers and a mixed drink before driving.
Swanson was charged Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. State Patrol said that additional charges will be referred to the Wisconsin District Attorney's Office.
The Douglas County Sherriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are handling the initial investigation, and the Wisconsin Attorney General's Office is acting as a special prosecutor on the case.