Eau Claire Police warn: Don't do this

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Well this isn't something you see every day! Eau Claire Police Department posted on their Facebook page a video of someone driving their car on the Phoenix Park Footbridge.
Wednesday morning they posted with a video "Can't believe we have to say this but...PLEASE do not drive on the Phoenix Park footbridge...or sidewalks....or any other footbridges in the city for that matter."
The driver can be seen driving across the footbridge from First Avenue and then turns right onto the sidewalk throughout Phoenix Park.
Police say the driver was arrested for an OWI as well. For the video click here.