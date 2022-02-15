ECPD administrative review: Officer use of force "appropriate" and "necessary" in Selma Street death

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department announced that the actions of an officer that lead to the death of an Eau Claire man in November were "appropriate, necessary and compliant with Eau Claire Police Department policy."
The press release comes a month and a half after the Eau Claire County DA's office announced they would not pursue charges against the officer, calling their actions justified.
In November of 2021, Eau Claire County dispatch received a 911 call from a person hiding in the bedroom of a Selma Street home along with a person identified as AK. They said that AK's ex-boyfriend, LeKenneth Miller, had broken into the home, and was trying to get into the locked bedroom they were hiding in.
Once officers arrived and were in the house they could hear AK screaming and Miller in the kitchen just a few yards from them, holding a knife. Miller did not put down the knife when told and began to move toward the officers. That's when Officer Kristopher O’Neill shot Miller multiple times.
The Eau Claire Police Department put out a statement following the DA's decision, saying Officer O’Neill took decisive and necessary action to protect members of the community.
Following the incident, the Eau Claire police conducted its own administrative review to determine if their policy was adhered to. They concluded it was.
Click the PDF below to read the full DA report: