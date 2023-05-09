Elk Mound fire crews respond to house fires Saturday, Monday

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Elk Mound fire crews kept busy the last few days, responding to two house fires.
According to the Elk Mound Fire District, a home off 867th St. in the township of Elk Mound was a total loss after a fire broke out in the early morning hours of Saturday.
On scene, crews found a single-story home engulfed just before 5 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and a cat was rescued from the blaze.
Another fire broke out at a residence in the township of Springbrook Monday night.
Elk Mound fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire off of 890th St. just after 7:40 p.m. Crews found a fire in the garage spread to the home. All occupants and their pets got out safely. Fire officials said most of the belongings in the house were salvaged.