"Everybody's had to compromise a little" Eau Claire County Board approves agreement on landfill expansion

UPDATE: The Eau Claire County Board approved the agreement for the landfill expansion. The move will now go to the city to be finalized.
TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - For the past several years, GFL has been attempting an expansion of its Seven Mile Creek landfill in the town of Seymour. Neighbors have been fighting the expansion, saying the trash is piled high enough.
On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire County Board is meeting to make its own decision.
"Through over four years of negotiations an agreement was finally reached," Eau Claire County corporation counsel Sharon McIlquham told News 18.
Waste management giant GLF wants to increase the height of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill. The landfill is in close proximity to neighbors, who have spent years fighting the expansion, which was originally slated for an additional 64 feet vertically.
At a protest back in May, neighbors said you could already see and smell the landfill from their homes.
"It's like creating a new landfill," said Dennis Campbell. "The neighbors are done putting up with the smells"
Neighbors asked for yearly payments to compensate for their proximity to the site. McIlquham said the agreement going to the county board was drafted with fairness in mind.
"A lot of thought and effort and compromise went into the agreement," she said. "It's given the town of Seymour, the city of Eau Claire, and the county more than they had before and it certainly has given some compensation to the people who live near the landfill."
People living closest to the landfill would receive the highest payments, at just above $2,000 a year. People living about a mile away from the landfill could receive $500 a year. They will also have the option to participate in a property value guarantee program if they struggle to sell their house at fair market price.
The town, city and county will also be compensated for road damage that may come with trucks carrying heavy weights to the landfill.
"Everybody's had to compromise a little in what they were looking for, but I do believe it's in the best interest of all the parties involved," McIlquham said.
The proposed height of the expansion was nearly halved. GFL still has 30 feet left to build from their last expansion, and they are now hoping to add 33 more feet on top of that.
If the county board approves the current agreement, it will go to the city to be finalized. News 18 will update this web story with the results of both votes.