Excessive heat and humidity almost over as an impending cold front brings potential strong to severe storms

Happy Labor Day! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the holiday in the heat or cooling off from it as temperatures reached the 90s once more. Tuesday will see humidity climb a little higher despite lower temperatures. That's mainly due to an approaching cold front that will soon dispose the heat wave that we currently are experiencing.
For tonight, temperatures will only be dropping down into the mid 70s as humidity remains.
Tuesday will warm up to the low 90s with storm chances in the afternoon and evening.
Chances will begin around 3pm, but models show a higher probability in the evening around 5-6pm with isolated showers.
By 10pm, strong scattered thunderstorms reach Eau Claire, lasting up until 11pm.
After midnight through Wednesday morning, there will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center has these strong storms in the late evening being possibly severe. Biggest threats remain to be strong winds and up to golf ball size hail.
The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will continue to monitor storms and bring you the latest. As always, downloading our app is the quickest way to receive notifications and details of severe weather.
Once the cold front moves through, the Chippewa Valley will see around a 20° drop in temperatures with sweaty weather being non-existent for the rest of the week.