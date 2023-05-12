Family of boy with rare disease shares Boston conference experience

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Hewitt family just arrived home from Boston, where they met with experts and other families who are living with the rare disease, MSMDS.
In January, we told you the story of Levi, a 4-year-old boy with Multisystemic Smooth Muscle Dysfunction Syndrome (MSMDS), a disease caused by a rare genetic mutation.
His family was raising money to attend the conference in Boston. The conference took place on May 5-6, and thanks to over $8,000 of donations on their GoFundMe page, they were in attendance.
"Just getting to hear from the doctors talking to each other was helpful, because it gave some more insight into how good he's actually doing," Levi's father, Nick Hewitt, said.
Levi received great reports from every doctor they spoke with.. And there is some promising medical research into m-s-m-d-s that gives these families hope.
Aside from the medical insight and the educational portion of the conference, the Hewitts said time spent with families who have walked a mile in their incredibly unique shoes was invaluable.
"You can try and try and try, but you're never going to understand what it's actually like to live our life and to worry about the things we have to worry about," Levi's mother, Tianne Hewitt, said. "Your kid has a headache and you worry that he just needs to go lie down. My kid has a headache, and I worry about whether or not he had a stroke or not. It's just not the same thing. And so, being around people who also understand. It was... oh.. I don't even have words. Which is not something I usually run out of, to be honest."
The two words they definitely do have to share -- thank you.
"We just want to thank everybody for their donations and their generosity, because without them, we wouldn't have been able to make it possible," Tianne said.