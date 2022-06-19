Father's Day brings warm and humid conditions

It's going to a picture perfect Father's Day with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 80s, with 10 to 20 mph south breezes. Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and south winds are forecast for tonight.
On Monday, sunny skies and southerly winds will warm temperatures into the 90s with high humidity making it feel closer to 100 degrees. Temperatures will reach the 90s on Tuesday under sunny skies, with dew points making it feel closer to 100 degrees.
A chance of showers and storms will enter the picture on Thursday through next weekend, while temperatures will be cooler in the 80s.