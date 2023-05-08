Federal civil lawsuit against former Eau Claire County DA Gary King dismissed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The federal civil lawsuit filed against former Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King by a former co-worker was dismissed after a settlement was reached.
As we have reported, she claimed King sexually harassed her and was intoxicated at work on more than one occasion. King resigned in 2021 after the allegations came to light.
Related: Federal civil lawsuit filed against former Eau Claire County DA Gary King
Related: Former DA King denies sexual harassment accusations in federal lawsuit
Jessica Bryan, the victim witness coordinator for the county filed the civil lawsuit in January of last year. While he was district attorney, King was her boss.
In the suit she outlined numerous specific incidents of alleged sexual harassment by King, and claimed he subjected her to a sexually hostile work environment. King denied many of her allegations and asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
According to court records, that is exactly what happened Friday. A federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the case can't be brought back to court.
According to documents filed, the dismissal was voluntary and signed by lawyers for King and Bryan. A lawyer for Bryan told News 18 the parties met in March and came to a settlement. The dollar amount is not yet known.
This case is separate from the one brought against King by the state, which is seeking to suspend his license for nine months due to bad behavior. A hearing is scheduled for September in that case.