FEMA shares guidance on prepping for winter emergencies

...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. For the second
Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
Thursday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

FEMA shares guidance on prepping for winter emergencies

  • Updated
Slippery Conditions Sign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sharing best practices to prepare for an emergency situation.

Travel is not advised until Saturday, December 24, and FEMA recommends postponing any holiday trips until then. If you absolutely must travel, here’s how to prepare.

  1. Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas.
  2. Don’t leave on your trip without a fully charged cell phone and a charging cable.
  3. Pack an emergency car kit, including items like jumper cables, a shovel, a snow brush, blankets, food, water and medication.
  4. Plan your route, and make sure you know where potential shelter and rest stops are along the way.
  5. Communicate your travel route and plans to others. Make sure someone on both ends of your trip knows when you are leaving, which roads you are taking and when you expect to arrive.

Officials at FEMA also shared a few thoughts on what to do if you end up unable to continue your trip.

“If you are ever stranded in a vehicle, the most important thing is to stay in your vehicle when it is safe to do so," said Tom Sivak, the regional administrator for FEMA's region five, which includes Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. "There are situations where it’s not safe, and you have to make that decision if you’re traveling. Ensure that you have access to your car Kit. It’s not in the trunk. You might not be able to access the trunk.”

There are concerns for those who are able to stay home as well. FEMA recommends stocking an emergency kit at home in case of a power outage, with the same sort of items included in the car kit -- minus the jumper cables, of course.

A back-up generator is a good idea if possible, but FEMA wants to remind you to never use a gas-powered generator indoors. And make sure you have functioning smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

