Fire breaks out at Chippewa County business

UPDATE 1:45 p.m. -- According to the Town of Anson Fire Department, damage done to the business is very minimal.
Officials say crews were able to locate the fire right away on a structure on the roof of the building, and contain it to that external area.
Nobody was hurt in the fire. No cause has been determined yet, as the fire is still under investigation.
No exact cost of damage is reported at this time, but officials say it will likely be under a couple thousand dollars.
JIM FALLS (WQOW) - Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire at Associated Milk Producers, Inc. in Jim Falls.
A News 18 reporter on scene says no flames or smoke are visible from the outside, but firefighters were seen working on a piece of equipment attached to the building, and removed part of it.
Fire crews from the Town of Anson Fire Department and Chippewa Falls Fire Department are on scene.
The reporter on scene says the fire appears to be under control.
This is a developing story. More information will be given when it becomes available.