Fire crews respond to house fire in Cadott

UPDATE:
Cadott Area Fire and Rescue and assisting agencies extinguished a house fire in about 10 minutes near State Highway 27 and 30th Avenue Thursday morning.
Cadott fire chief Rick Sommerfeld said the fire was on the second floor of a bedroom and said the cause appeared to be from an overload of electrical circuits. He saw a couple of power strips with multiple things plugged in at the same time.
"Any time you can get permanent wiring in a home, you can have an electrician come in. They can add receptacles for you, things like that, so you're not overloading the circuits," Sommerfeld said. "Power strips should always be UL listed and not overloaded. They should have circuit protection on them."
Sommerfeld said they do not have a damage cost estimate at this time.
There were no injuries or fatalities, and crews spent another hour or two on scene investigating and cleaning up.
CADOTT (WQOW) - Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Cadott.
Calls originally came in around 10:30 for the fire and aide was requested from surrounding departments. According to a News 18 reporter on scene, Cadott Fire, Boyd Edson-Delmar Fire, and the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
The home is on 30th Avenue. No flames or smoke were visible around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
