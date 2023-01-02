 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting late tomorrow,
and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday
morning and early afternoon.

On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect
for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches expected, with
isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere, a Winter
Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry
mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming snow on Tuesday. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

First snowfall of 2023 is here with another snowstorm moving through the Chippewa Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

This morning starts off with a few chances of fog reducing visibility down to a quarter of a mile at times. Later this evening, visibility will be affected once more, but in a different way. Tonight, our first winter storm of 2023 is here, brining lots of mixed precipitation. 

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight at 6 pm until midnight Tuesday night for the counties shown in purple.

A Winter Storm warning begins at 3 am on Tuesday until midnight Tuesday night for Polk, Barron, and St.Croix county. 

Travel Tracker Variable Scale Centered.png

For all counties, expect heavy to moderate snow at times as well as a wintry mix. This will cause numerous slippery stretches as well as reduced visibility down to a half mile or less at times. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Snow is expected to start to fall during the late afternoon. This will start out as very light and move towards more moderate snowfall.

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - FuturecastEVE.png

By tonight at 10 pm until Tuesday morning, snowfall will shift to freezing rain and wintry mix. This will glaze roads in ice, making it difficult to travel. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - FuturecastWED.png

Tuesday night into Wednesday, wintry mix precipitation will shift back to snowfall, and is when we will see the most accumulation possible. 

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

Snow totals for Eau Claire will be between 3" to 6" with higher totals towards the northwest counties. 

The winter storm will be away from Western Wisconsin by Thursday, where we will see colder temperatures. By Friday morning, we dip back down into the single digits.

Our next chance of snow arrives Friday evening into Saturday, but early models show only light snowfall and accumulation. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

