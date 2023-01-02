First snowfall of 2023 is here with another snowstorm moving through the Chippewa Valley

This morning starts off with a few chances of fog reducing visibility down to a quarter of a mile at times. Later this evening, visibility will be affected once more, but in a different way. Tonight, our first winter storm of 2023 is here, brining lots of mixed precipitation.
A Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight at 6 pm until midnight Tuesday night for the counties shown in purple.
A Winter Storm warning begins at 3 am on Tuesday until midnight Tuesday night for Polk, Barron, and St.Croix county.
For all counties, expect heavy to moderate snow at times as well as a wintry mix. This will cause numerous slippery stretches as well as reduced visibility down to a half mile or less at times.
Snow is expected to start to fall during the late afternoon. This will start out as very light and move towards more moderate snowfall.
By tonight at 10 pm until Tuesday morning, snowfall will shift to freezing rain and wintry mix. This will glaze roads in ice, making it difficult to travel.
Tuesday night into Wednesday, wintry mix precipitation will shift back to snowfall, and is when we will see the most accumulation possible.
Snow totals for Eau Claire will be between 3" to 6" with higher totals towards the northwest counties.
The winter storm will be away from Western Wisconsin by Thursday, where we will see colder temperatures. By Friday morning, we dip back down into the single digits.
Our next chance of snow arrives Friday evening into Saturday, but early models show only light snowfall and accumulation.