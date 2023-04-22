Flooding reaching its highest levels this weekend as precipitation chances diminish

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and
Carver Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is near crest.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 776.1 feet this
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.2 feet on 04/14/2002.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and
Carver Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Roads near the river begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 600 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is near crest.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 04/18/2003.

&&

Flooding reaching its highest levels this weekend as precipitation chances diminish

  • 0

Over the past few days, we have continued to monitor the Chippewa River as it has continued to rise. Today, for Eau Claire, it has reached its highest levels. For our new week, rain chances will be low and will help aid in the river receding. 

Chippewa Eau Claire Categories Meaning.png

Saturday was the crest of the Chippewa River at Eau Clarie reaching 776.44'. This would put in the moderate flood stage.

Sunday will see the river start to recede, putting it back to the minor flood stage.

Chippewa Durand Categories Meaning.png

For the Chippewa River at Durand, it still has Sunday till it reaches its highest point. Like Eau Claire though, after it reaches its highest point, it will be start receding. 

With the River starting to recede, it is still important to note, the river is still dangerous these next few days. Make sure you continue to stay away from the river as it is still moving fast and cold. Areas that are flooding, do not walk or drive through them, as there is no telling how deep it actually is. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

What will help with the River moving away from any flood stages is our rain chances. 

Tonight, and tomorrow, there will be a few scattered flurries possible, but chances are so small, it is a possibility to see no snow at all tonight. Impacts should be nothing to very minimal. 

Winter Storm Forecasting Live ECMWF.png

Our next chances of widespread rain and impacts isn't until at the end of the week next week. The good news is precip is mostly if not all rain without any mix precipitation or snow. This is due to temperatures starting to warm up once again. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you