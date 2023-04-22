Flooding reaching its highest levels this weekend as precipitation chances diminish

Over the past few days, we have continued to monitor the Chippewa River as it has continued to rise. Today, for Eau Claire, it has reached its highest levels. For our new week, rain chances will be low and will help aid in the river receding.
Saturday was the crest of the Chippewa River at Eau Clarie reaching 776.44'. This would put in the moderate flood stage.
Sunday will see the river start to recede, putting it back to the minor flood stage.
For the Chippewa River at Durand, it still has Sunday till it reaches its highest point. Like Eau Claire though, after it reaches its highest point, it will be start receding.
With the River starting to recede, it is still important to note, the river is still dangerous these next few days. Make sure you continue to stay away from the river as it is still moving fast and cold. Areas that are flooding, do not walk or drive through them, as there is no telling how deep it actually is.
What will help with the River moving away from any flood stages is our rain chances.
Tonight, and tomorrow, there will be a few scattered flurries possible, but chances are so small, it is a possibility to see no snow at all tonight. Impacts should be nothing to very minimal.
Our next chances of widespread rain and impacts isn't until at the end of the week next week. The good news is precip is mostly if not all rain without any mix precipitation or snow. This is due to temperatures starting to warm up once again.