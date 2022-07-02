Fog developing overnight, showers and storms possible Sunday

It was a dreary start to the holiday weekend across the Chippewa Valley with showers and thunderstorms. Most areas picked up less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. High temperatures topped out in the 70s and 80s.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight along with the development of fog across the area. Temperatures will dip into the 50s with light southerly winds.
We will continue to see fog through the late morning hours on Sunday. Clouds will hang on tight throughout the day. We might be able to squeeze out a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but most of the area should remain dry. Highs will reach the lower 80s with southerly winds.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and southerly winds.
Unfortunately, July 4th is shaping up to be a stormy one, with showers and thunderstorms likely. There is also a chance that a few of them could be strong enough to be severe. Highs will be in the 80s along with southerly winds.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through next weekend, with highs remaining in the 80s.