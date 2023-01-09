Fog, freezing rain, and snow chances this week as the Chippewa Valley's temps stay above average

The weekend was a little chilly with temps dipping near average, but for the next seven days, temps will pick back up to above average. However, fog, freezing rain, and snow chances will be on the menu with "warmer" weather.
This morning starts with freezing fog chances with visibility reduced down to a 1/4 - 1/2 mile at times.
Early evening tonight until tomorrow morning, more chances of fog will roll in with dewpoints staying within reach of temperatures as they climb.
Along with fog, around 7 pm tonight until 3 am tomorrow, there will be freezing rain chances. Accumulation will be light, but still expect road conditions to be slippery.
Slight chances of freezing rain and snow will be all through the middle of this week. Totals for these next couple of days won't be significant, but it will be enough to cause a slight hinderance to morning and evening commutes.
Our next big system won't arrive until the end of the week. However, forecasts point towards the system giving us more of a wintry mix/rain than snow. This is especially due to temps continuing to be far above freezing.