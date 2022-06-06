Former DA King denies sexual harassment accusations in federal lawsuit

(WQOW) - Former Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King denies that he sexually harassed a coworker during his tenue as DA.
That's according to a document filed Friday that responds to a federal civil lawsuit alleging sexual harassment by the former DA against the county victim witness coordinator, Jessica Bryan.
The federal lawsuit was filed in January of this year. According to the complaint there were numerous specific incidents of alleged sexual harassment by King. But in the new document, King states they did not happen, or did not happen as written.
In one instance, King is accused of telling Bryan she needed to stay out of his dreams, and that those dreams were sexual in nature. In his response, King said he did talk about dreams about work with his management team, including Bryan, but denied there was any sexual implication intended.
King asked that the complaint against him be dismissed in its entirety and with prejudice, and if not dismissed that the case go before a jury.
In May, the The Supreme Court of Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) filed two counts in its disciplinary proceedings against King, and is asking the Supreme Court to suspend his law license for nine months. This case is still open and ongoing.