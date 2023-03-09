Former Rice Lake man killed in Nashville as a bystander in street-racing crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WQOW) - Donations are pouring in for a family in Tennesse with local roots. Their dad was killed earlier this week, an innocent bystander during an unfortunate street-racing accident.
Jacob Barnhardt was a former star-wrestler for Rice Lake. Now living in Clarksville, Tennesse, he was killed Monday when his car was hit head-on when he was on his way to pick up his kids, according to a report from our ABC affiliate WKRN. He was 34-years-old.
WKRN reports that the man who hit him was going more than 100 miles an hour. Witnesses and police say he was racing another Dodge Charger moments before the crash.
The driver of that Charger, Patrick Ewin, is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness for Barnhardt's death.
A GoFundMe page for the Barnhardt family has been started, which you can view by clicking here.