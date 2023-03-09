 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties
in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Former Rice Lake man killed in Nashville as a bystander in street-racing crash

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WQOW) - Donations are pouring in for a family in Tennesse with local roots. Their dad was killed earlier this week, an innocent bystander during an unfortunate street-racing accident.

Jacob Barnhardt was a former star-wrestler for Rice Lake. Now living in Clarksville, Tennesse, he was killed Monday when his car was hit head-on when he was on his way to pick up his kids, according to a report from our ABC affiliate WKRN. He was 34-years-old.

WKRN reports that the man who hit him was going more than 100 miles an hour. Witnesses and police say he was racing another Dodge Charger moments before the crash.

The driver of that Charger, Patrick Ewin, is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness for Barnhardt's death.

A GoFundMe page for the Barnhardt family has been started, which you can view by clicking here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you