Former Rittenhouse defense lawyer will defend accused Apple River stabber

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - In a hearing that lasted less than three minutes total, the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River appeared in court virtually Friday to discuss who will be defending him.
Nicolae Miu told Judge Michael Waterman he secured Corey Chirafisi as his defense attorney.
Chirafisi is a Madison-based lawyer who has been practicing law in Wisconsin for more than 20 years; that's according to his firm's website. He notably acted as a defense lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was famously acquitted of murder after killing two people during the civil unrest in Kenosha in 2020.
Miu is charged with first degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. He is accused of stabbing five people who were tubing along the Apple River in Somerset last weekend. A 17-year-old died from his injuries.
Miu claims he was acting in self defense.
Miu continues to be held in the St. Croix County jail on a $1 million cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court Friday, August 12. That could be rescheduled if his new lawyer is unable to attend.
Miu did say in court that he would be ready.
Newly appointed Eau Claire County Judge Beverly Wickstrom appeared in the St. Croix County courtroom Friday next to Judge Waterman. She was there to observe the proceedings but will not be acting as a judge in this case.
