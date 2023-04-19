Forum held on Climate Action & Resilience Plan in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A public forum was held at the town hall in the town of Washington Wednesday to discuss Eau Claire County's Climate Action & Resilience Plan.
This plan aims to reduce Eau Claire County's contribution to climate change and educate people on ways they can be sustainable in the area.
During the meeting, attendants broke out in groups and discussed their concerns about climate change, sustainability barriers, and cost effective solutions.
A large concern among all attendees was plastic waste.
Eau Claire County's Recycling and Sustainability coordinator has some advice on how to reduce that waste in the area.
"You just have to start refusing as a consumer. When you go to a restaurant and they give you a Styrofoam container, you should bring your own. You can also turn down plastic bags and just bring your own reusable one. This is an easy way to refuse single-use plastic," said Regan Watts.
If you would like to provide input or learn more about Eau Claire County's Climate Action & Resilience Plan you can click here.