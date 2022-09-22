Frost Advisory issued tonight through tomorrow morning: cover up/bring plants inside

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of central Wisconsin and a Freeze Warning further north in Wisconsin's Northwoods.
Areas affected are typically cool spots east of highway 53 and extending down into the cranberry bogs of Jackson County into Central Wisconsin.
In areas with the Frost Advisory, cover up sensitive plants or bring them inside to ensure their continued survival.
While frost isn't directly associated with any exact air temperature because the formation of frost also depends on availability of moisture, ground temperatures, and near-surface wind speeds, frost becomes possible when air temperatures fall to the mid 30s and more likely at or below 34°.