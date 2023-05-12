Funeral procession route for Kaitie Leising released; long traffic delays expected

HUDSON (WQOW) - Authorities have released the planned route for the funeral procession for St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the procession will leave Hudson High School, travel south on Wisconsin St., turn and travel south on 11th St., and then turn left and travel east on Crest View Drive which turns into Stageline Road which turns into County Road N. The procession will end at Highway 63 and County Road N.
Authorities say travelers should expect delays along the route in excess of an hour. They are urging the public to use alternate routes to get around this area.