Girl Scouts and parents say they're "angered" by future sale of Chippewa County camp

CORNELL (WQOW) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) recently announced they plan to sell Camp Nawakwa in Cornell, which has belonged to the Girl Scouts for decades, to allocate funding for a new project.
Some Girl Scouts and parents have said they are angered by the sale, and that parts of the story aren't being told.
The GSNWGL recently announced their plan to sell the camp, along with three other properties in the state, to develop new land for what they call the "Girl Scout Experience".
CEO Patti Shafto-Carlson said they're actively searching for land in between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls that would house office and retail space, and have the potential for camping and other outdoor activities.
"Any kind of Girl Scout experience that you can think of," Shafto-Carlson said. "We're also going to include the science and technology, and education and arts."
However, some local parents say decisions are being made without input from the troops that actually use the camp. Terri Wojcik has volunteered as head cook at Camp Nawakwa for years, and called this new experience a "pipe dream".
"They want to create something new and shiny when they have it right in front of them," Wojcik said.
"We have this natural environment to connect our kids to and you're taking that away for a man-made lake, or a man-made experience," said Carolyn Ede, who leads Troop 3188 in Mondovi.
Shafto-Carlson had said they wanted to hear input from Girl Scouts on what type of environment they would like in this new experience; for example, a man-made body of water or a natural one.
Ede said records indicate plans for the "Girl Scout Experience" were drafted with advisement from two girls who do not live in western Wisconsin.
Wojick said Camp Nawakwa has the potential to house new buildings, but believes it's being ignored because the Girl Scout Council, which has administrative duties for troops in the region, would rather focus their efforts on modernizing Camp Birch Trails in Irma rather than finding a new location in the west. In the meantime, she said families would have to travel to camps hours away or miss out on outdoor experiences.
Wojcik said for years she and other parents tried to donate items and elbow grease to improving Camp Nawakwa, but those offers were denied. Wojcik said that has left the camp purposefully neglected.
"Our belief is because they knew what was happening in the future," Wojcik said.
Shafto-Carlson said the cost of maintaining multiple properties across the state as well as planning for additional properties was adding up. Wojcik and Ede said they were told by people involved in the Council that the sales had no monetary motivation, and that they have not received a response to requests for financial records related to Camp Nawakwa.
Both parents agree that Camp Nawakwa could be the perfect place to house new retail and office space. Over a thousand others seem to agree: Ede started an online petition to save the camp, and said she's nearing her goal of 2,500 signatures after just days.
Girl Scouts who have grown up going to Camp Nawakwa said they are sad to see it go.
"It's annoying how they're taking the decision out of the girls' hands," said Alyca Wojcik, an adult member of the Girl Scouts who volunteers as a counselor at Camp Nawakwa. "The people making the decision have never been there."
Alyca said she was primarily concerned for the younger Scouts, who will not have the same camp experiences she remembers fondly.
Samantha Ede is in middle school, and said she has met many friends at Camp Nawakwa that she won't get to see once it is sold.
"You can't get the same thing you'd get from your camper or from your own hometown that you can get from Camp Nawakwa," Samantha said.
A group of parents attempting to preserve the camp can be reached at savenawakwagsnwgl@gmail.com. Feedback or questions can be directed to the GSNWGL at reimagine@gsnwgl.org.