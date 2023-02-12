Grantsburg native Leo Chenal is a Super Bowl champion

GRANTSBURG (WQOW)- It was Chiefs mania in Grantsburg Wisconsin as people cheered on their hometown favorite player, and now Super Bowl champion, Leo Chenal.
The rookie linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs was in Arizona playing in the biggest game of the year, but that didn't stop his fans back home in Western Wisconsin from cheering him on.
Community members and friends of Leo Chenal gathered at Brickfield Brewery to watch the Super Bowl and cheer Chenal on.
Adam Hale, Chenal's football coach in high school, said he always saw his potential.
"We always knew he had potential to do great things," Hale said. "We weren't going to sit there and say 'oh yeah we knew he was going to be an NFL star someday,' but he just had that little something different, even as a freshman he was just built different."
One of Chenal's high school teammates, Dakota Schultz, said Chenal has always been a leader on and off the field.
"We look up to him, everyone around town is looking up to him," Schultz said. "His work ethic is insane, the whole community is proud of him and I'm super proud of him."
Chenal has played a big role in the Grantsburg community and even helped lay the patio at the Brickfield.
The Grantsburg community, which is near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border is now filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans.
"I'm a Packers fan but wherever he was going I was going to be a fan of him, even if it was the Vikings," Schultz said.
"We're all chiefs fans now," Hale said. "You'll see all over town his jersey and a lot of red going around town."
Chenal had six tackles and one sack in the Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles today, giving Grantsburg plenty to celebrate.