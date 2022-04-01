Gun found on grounds of Chi-Hi, superintendent says no threat present

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A gun was found on the grounds of Chippewa Falls High School, but the district superintendent says there is no threat to anyone.
In a letter to district families and staff, Supt. Jeff Holmes writes that throughout this week, school administration and police investigated the matter, and completed a threat assessment. The letter did not specify exactly when the gun was found.
The letter also goes on to remind families that any weapons on a school campus is illegal, and anyone found to have a gun faces mandatory expulsion for at least a year.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says through his department's investigation, one person was deferred to the district attorney's office. He did not tell News 18 if that person was a student or teacher. However, he added that the school district will be handling any possible disciplinary action on their end.
The full letter from Supt. Holmes can be read below.
Dear Families and Staff,
We are sending this message today to keep you informed of a recent matter involving the presence of a weapon on the grounds of Chi-Hi. Please note that an imminent threat was never present.
During the week, our HS administration, SRO, and CFPD were informed of this matter. An investigation was immediately launched with a thorough threat assessment conducted and completed yesterday afternoon. While there was no imminent threat, weapons on school grounds are illegal and guns on campus have an enhancer - Expulsion is mandatory for a period of not less than a year for possession of a firearm as defined in Section 921 of Title 18 of the United States Code.
We commend our staff and law enforcement for the manner in which this case was handled. More proceedings are in place involving this matter and student record laws prevent us from disclosing any further information at this time.
Parents, guardians, and students, please be reminded that we work diligently to keep our students and staff as safe as possible. Your cooperation and continuing diligence in “seeing something; saying something” is greatly appreciated. If you have any information about imminent danger in our schools, please call 911. If you have any other information, please contact your child’s principal, the police department’s non-emergency number 715-723-4424, or report this threat on the WI Department of Justice website, SUSO.
Jeff Holmes
Chippewa Falls Area
Unified School District
Superintendent