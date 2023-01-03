Hazardous road conditions throughout the day as the Chippewa Valley experiences various precip types

The National Weather Service has given new updates to our advisories and warnings.
A Winter Storm Warning for Pulk, Barron, and St.Croix county will now start today at 7 am and last until tonight at 6 pm. After 6 pm, these counties will switch to the Winter Weather Advisory that all of the other counties are under right now until 6 pm on Wednesday. This switch is primarily due to heavier snow accumulation in the evening, transitioning to more moderate to light snow fall into Wednesday.
This morning into the late hours of the day, we will see freezing rain, snow, and a wintry mix. This will give way to roads being ice and snow covered, leading to hazardous conditions.
The types of precipitation and timing is still all over the place, due to the positioning of the low and the temperature throughout the day.
Snow totals will heavily depend on how long we stay in a wintry mix type precip and how high our temps are. Areas seeing below freezing temperatures more, can expect heavier snow fall and totals. Those with less snow, will experience more freezing rain and wintry mix.
Our first round in the morning will start out as snow, but around 10 am, we do have a chance of freezing rain accumulation.
In the afternoon, freezing rain and snow chances move into more of a wintry mix as temps climb above freezing. This will be the time when we see any ice or snow accumulation start to melt. Area's northwest of Eau Claire, stay below freezing with heavy snow falling.
The early evening hours will even have a few breaks in any precip falling for Eau Claire, but those north and northwest will still have snow falling.
By late evening, more widespread snow showers will move in, which is where we will see the most of our accumulation for this winter storm. There will be intervals of some areas seeing 1" to 2" of snow falling per hour.
Eau Claire will have at least 3"-7" of snow, with a possibility of seeing more, depending on how long wintry mix precip lasts. Northwest counties can expect 5"-10". Fore Ice accumulation, most counties will see some measurement of ice, but those with less snow can expect more.
By Wednesday afternoon, most of our snow accumulation will be done, but we could still see snow linger through Thursday where we might see a couple more inches.
After Thursday, temps dip down to the single digits for a few days, but by the weekend, they do end up picking back up to a more average level. Then, our next chance of snow comes Sunday night, where a smaller system will move through.