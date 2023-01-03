Hazardous road conditions throughout the day as the Chippewa Valley experiences various precip types

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and
early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the
south across the region.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning,
heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon.
Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5
to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an
additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust
your travel plans if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Hazardous road conditions throughout the day as the Chippewa Valley experiences various precip types

  • Updated
  • 0

Mother nature couldn't decide what form of precip to give us, so she gave us all of them today.

The National Weather Service has given new updates to our advisories and warnings.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Storm Warning for Pulk, Barron, and St.Croix county will now start today at 7 am and last until tonight at 6 pm. After 6 pm, these counties will switch to the Winter Weather Advisory that all of the other counties are under right now until 6 pm on Wednesday. This switch is primarily due to heavier snow accumulation in the evening, transitioning to more moderate to light snow fall into Wednesday. 

Travel Tracker Commute.png

This morning into the late hours of the day, we will see freezing rain, snow, and a wintry mix. This will give way to roads being ice and snow covered, leading to hazardous conditions. 

Precip type and timing - Today.png

The types of precipitation and timing is still all over the place, due to the positioning of the low and the temperature throughout the day.

Snow totals will heavily depend on how long we stay in a wintry mix type precip and how high our temps are. Areas seeing below freezing temperatures more, can expect heavier snow fall and totals. Those with less snow, will experience more freezing rain and wintry mix.

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmorning.png

Our first round in the morning will start out as snow, but around 10 am, we do have a chance of freezing rain accumulation. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - Futurecastafternoon.png

In the afternoon, freezing rain and snow chances move into more of a wintry mix as temps climb above freezing. This will be the time when we see any ice or snow accumulation start to melt. Area's northwest of Eau Claire, stay below freezing with heavy snow falling. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - FuturecastEVE.png

The early evening hours will even have a few breaks in any precip falling for Eau Claire, but those north and northwest will still have snow falling. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - Futurecastlateeve.png

By late evening, more widespread snow showers will move in, which is where we will see the most of our accumulation for this winter storm. There will be intervals of some areas seeing 1" to 2" of snow falling per hour. 

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

Eau Claire will have at least 3"-7" of snow, with a possibility of seeing more, depending on how long wintry mix precip lasts. Northwest counties can expect 5"-10". Fore Ice accumulation, most counties will see some measurement of ice, but those with less snow can expect more. 

By Wednesday afternoon, most of our snow accumulation will be done, but we could still see snow linger through Thursday where we might see a couple more inches. 

After Thursday, temps dip down to the single digits for a few days, but by the weekend, they do end up picking back up to a more average level.  Then, our next chance of snow comes Sunday night, where a smaller system will move through. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

