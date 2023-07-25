Heat and humidity getting closer to their highest points as we continue to have possible showers and thunderstorms

Heat and humidity is climbing more and more and today it was felt much more than yesterday as heat indices climbed to the mid 90s. We are getting close to the top of this heat as the next couple of days will be the hottest days of the week. However, with the heat, we will see chances of showers and thunderstorms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for St. Croix and Pierce County from 10am on Wednesday until 8pm on Thursday.
Heat indices of 100°+ are possible. With enough exposure to the heat, heat illnesses are possible. Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids, limiting your time outdoors, and staying away from the heat and in shade or a place with AC.
Tonight, temps tonight will only drop into the low 70s and high levels of humidity remain.
Tomorrow, highs will reach in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s.
By Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid 90s with real feels of 100° or more.
Storms are also possible tonight into early tomorrow morning as scattered thunderstorms move through the Chippewa Valley.
Higher chances are between 3am and 6am with some storms becoming strong to even severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under general thunderstorms, but the southwest corner having a chance of isolated severe storms.
Biggest threats include winds and large hail.
While heat and storms remain a threat for the next few days, we are seeing signs of humidity dropping towards the end of the week with much more comfortable temperatures.