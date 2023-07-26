 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat and humidity hitting its highest point tomorrow before strong to possibly severe scattered showers and thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0

The hottest day of the year so far tomorrow along with strong to severe storms

The Chippewa Valley is only getting hotter as temperatures hit the upper 80s, but our real feel has jumped into the mid 90s. Tomorrow, we are going to reach the topping point of dangerous heat and humidity. Following the heat will come potential strong to severe storms. 

WQOW 2023 Earth Designupdateheatadvis.png

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, St.Croix, Pierce, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, and Trempealeau County until 8 pm on Thursday.

Meteogram Forecast TempHeatIndex Tomorrow.png

Heat indices are expected to rise to 100°+ which will make being outside for an extended period of time will be hazardous as heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion or stroke are possible. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit your time outside, and have a place where you can cool down for at least 5-10 minutes. 

WQOW 2023 Earth Design.png

A low is just to our northwest which is moving east. Eventually, we will end up seeing the warm and cold front moving over the Chippewa Valley to not only warm us, and then cool us down, but also give us storms. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Storm chances will start in the evening hours of tomorrow with our best chance of starting to see scattered showers and thunderstorms around 4pm-9pm.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastlateevening.png
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastearlyam.png

Storms chances will continue throughout evening until 5am on Wednesday. 

WQOW 2023 Earth Designsvrweather.png

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chippewa Valley under a risk for isolated severe thunderstorms with the main risk of large hail and strong winds. We will continue to monitor these storms as they approach. 

Make sure to download our Stormtracker 18 Weather App ahead of time as we will give the latest updates and information. 

Once the cold front passes, temperatures are on a downtrend with much more comfortable humidity. Even when we heat back up towards the new week next week, humidity still remains low. 

7 Day Evening.png

