Heat and humidity hitting its highest point tomorrow before strong to possibly severe scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Chippewa Valley is only getting hotter as temperatures hit the upper 80s, but our real feel has jumped into the mid 90s. Tomorrow, we are going to reach the topping point of dangerous heat and humidity. Following the heat will come potential strong to severe storms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, St.Croix, Pierce, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, and Trempealeau County until 8 pm on Thursday.
Heat indices are expected to rise to 100°+ which will make being outside for an extended period of time will be hazardous as heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion or stroke are possible. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit your time outside, and have a place where you can cool down for at least 5-10 minutes.
A low is just to our northwest which is moving east. Eventually, we will end up seeing the warm and cold front moving over the Chippewa Valley to not only warm us, and then cool us down, but also give us storms.
Storm chances will start in the evening hours of tomorrow with our best chance of starting to see scattered showers and thunderstorms around 4pm-9pm.
Storms chances will continue throughout evening until 5am on Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has the Chippewa Valley under a risk for isolated severe thunderstorms with the main risk of large hail and strong winds. We will continue to monitor these storms as they approach.
Once the cold front passes, temperatures are on a downtrend with much more comfortable humidity. Even when we heat back up towards the new week next week, humidity still remains low.