Heat and humidity reaching its highest point as record breaking temperatures settle in

Temperatures are now hitting the 90s with a bit of humidity behind it. For the rest of Labor Day, we still have a lot more of sweaty weather to go as highs are set to break some old time records.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Pierce and Pepin County until 5pm on Tuesday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo and Trempealeau County until 6pm on Tuesday.
Heat Indices throughout the period will be up to 100°+.
For Saturday evening, temperatures will only drop to 73° with humidity sticking around.
Sunday's high is up to 98° with real feels up to that 100° range. This will especially be the case in the afternoon and early evening hours.
As we hit these highs, there is a good chance that decade old records will be broken for both Sunday and Monday.
Along with record breaking temps, the rest of Labor Day Weekend will be quite breezy with south and southwest winds up to 20+ mph. With dry weather, this is a concern for potential wildfires with some burn restrictions.
It won't be until after Tuesday and Wednesday, where we start to see a shift in winds, brining in storm chances. That will keep us from being dry, but also give us much more comfortable weather.