 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Washington County. In Wisconsin, St.
Croix County.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Heavy snow and strong winds continue to make roads hazardous to drive on

  • Updated
  • 0

Snow is already beginning to fall, and at a steady pace. Along with the snow, we are getting strong winds. These two conditions will continue to impact roads throughout the morning and afternoon hours, leading to roads dangerous to drive on. 

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

Everyone except Polk County is still under a Winter Storm Warning, that was issued by the National Weather Service. FOR MORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION ON TIMES CLICK HERE.

DOT Road Conditions - EC Zoom to DMA.png
Travel Tracker Commute.png

Roads across the Chippewa Valley are either covered in snow or slippery. As more snow falls, roads will only continue to worsen throughout the morning.

Along with snow on the roads, due to strong winds gusting up to 30+ mph, visibility at times will be brought down to 1/4 of a mile. 

By the afternoon, road conditions will improve a bit, and is primarily due to snow falling at a less intensive rate. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmorning.png
1hr Snow Timing and Relative Intensity - HRRR Rapid Update.png

Widespread and heavy snow is expected to continue up until the midafternoon. In this time frame, the Chippewa Valley will pick up most of its snow totals for the day, as we will see snow fall rates at 1"+ per hour. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastafternoon.png
DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecasteven.png

By the afternoon, snow will start to fall more moderately and scattered, which will give snowplows a little bit of an easier time catching up. 

Before midnight, snow should be done, leaving the rest of the night cloudy but a bit windy. 

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

With heavy snow and high snowfall rates, the Chippewa Valley is still expected to reach between 5" and 10" of snow with lower amounts towards the northwest. 

Friday will give us partly cloudy skies, and the weekend ahead will stay away from any sun with temps in the upper 20s. 

Our next chance of snow will arrive Monday evening into Tuesday, but as of now, not much snow is expected to fall. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you