Heavy snow and strong winds continue to make roads hazardous to drive on

Snow is already beginning to fall, and at a steady pace. Along with the snow, we are getting strong winds. These two conditions will continue to impact roads throughout the morning and afternoon hours, leading to roads dangerous to drive on.
Everyone except Polk County is still under a Winter Storm Warning, that was issued by the National Weather Service.
Roads across the Chippewa Valley are either covered in snow or slippery. As more snow falls, roads will only continue to worsen throughout the morning.
Along with snow on the roads, due to strong winds gusting up to 30+ mph, visibility at times will be brought down to 1/4 of a mile.
By the afternoon, road conditions will improve a bit, and is primarily due to snow falling at a less intensive rate.
Widespread and heavy snow is expected to continue up until the midafternoon. In this time frame, the Chippewa Valley will pick up most of its snow totals for the day, as we will see snow fall rates at 1"+ per hour.
By the afternoon, snow will start to fall more moderately and scattered, which will give snowplows a little bit of an easier time catching up.
Before midnight, snow should be done, leaving the rest of the night cloudy but a bit windy.
With heavy snow and high snowfall rates, the Chippewa Valley is still expected to reach between 5" and 10" of snow with lower amounts towards the northwest.
Friday will give us partly cloudy skies, and the weekend ahead will stay away from any sun with temps in the upper 20s.
Our next chance of snow will arrive Monday evening into Tuesday, but as of now, not much snow is expected to fall.