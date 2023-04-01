 Skip to main content
Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Rice Lake business

roof collapse

Rice Lake Fire Department

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Heavy snow caused a roof to partially collapse at a Rice Lake business early Saturday morning. 

According to a press release from the Rice Lake Fire Department, they were dispatched to Quanex Building Products Corporation around 4:45 Saturday morning. That's on Coleman Street in Rice Lake. 

When they arrived, the sprinkler system was activated but no fire was present. Natural gas also detected. 

Fire crews found a section of the roof was starting to collapse and had broken a gas line and a sprinkler line. 

Crews were on scene until 7:20 a.m. There was no report of injuries. 

