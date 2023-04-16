 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with the highest amounts in the eastern part of the
county. Winds gusting near 40 mph.

* WHERE...Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Heavy snow showers and blowing snow tonight and tomorrow morning bring hazardous road conditions to the Chippewa Valley

Winter returns tonight and tomorrow with cool spring weather week ahead.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson County until 10 am Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pepin, Dunn, St.Croix, Polk, and Barron County until 10 am Monday morning. 

Traffic Forecast.png

Through the advisory's and warning's, expect wet and heavy snow along with strong winds, gusting up to 30+ mph. This will cause snow to blow and drift onto roads, as well as reduce visibility down to 1/2 a mile. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecasteven.png

Tonight, snow will fall pretty intensely in all areas with snowfall rates at 1"-2"+ per hour. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmorn.png

By tomorrow morning, the snow will form into a small band that will shift eastward. As the band shifts, areas to the west will start to receive less intense snow and eventually, none. 

Eau Claire is just west of the band and will start seeing less snow by the early afternoon.

Those east of Eau Claire or east of Highway 53, will continue to receive moderate to heavy snow past the afternoon into the early evening when it will finally dissipate. 

Snowfall Forecast Regional.png

Areas in the band could be receiving upwards of 12" or more depending on how long the band lasts as well as how long temperatures stay below freezing. 

Because Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and areas just west of Highway 53 are on the cusp of the snow band, totals are around 4" to 10" with higher totals possible if the band shifts more westward. 

Day Planner - 6x - FinalForecast MATT 2018.png

Although it is possible for areas to receive 7", 8", 9", 10"+, the afternoon will already have temps well above freezing. Thus, any snow that is falling or had already fell will melt. This will decrease snow totals for the day as well as keep any snow from sticking to the ground. 

Thus, tonight and early tomorrow morning will be the most dangerous as heavy snow can accumulate with below freezing temperatures.

By the early afternoon, road conditions should improve and by the evening, be completely clear. 

After the storm, we will look to a more spring-like week with temperatures in the 50s with plenty of rain chances. 

7 Day Evening.png

