Heavy snow showers and blowing snow tonight and tomorrow morning bring hazardous road conditions to the Chippewa Valley

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson County until 10 am Monday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pepin, Dunn, St.Croix, Polk, and Barron County until 10 am Monday morning.
Through the advisory's and warning's, expect wet and heavy snow along with strong winds, gusting up to 30+ mph. This will cause snow to blow and drift onto roads, as well as reduce visibility down to 1/2 a mile.
Tonight, snow will fall pretty intensely in all areas with snowfall rates at 1"-2"+ per hour.
By tomorrow morning, the snow will form into a small band that will shift eastward. As the band shifts, areas to the west will start to receive less intense snow and eventually, none.
Eau Claire is just west of the band and will start seeing less snow by the early afternoon.
Those east of Eau Claire or east of Highway 53, will continue to receive moderate to heavy snow past the afternoon into the early evening when it will finally dissipate.
Areas in the band could be receiving upwards of 12" or more depending on how long the band lasts as well as how long temperatures stay below freezing.
Because Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and areas just west of Highway 53 are on the cusp of the snow band, totals are around 4" to 10" with higher totals possible if the band shifts more westward.
Although it is possible for areas to receive 7", 8", 9", 10"+, the afternoon will already have temps well above freezing. Thus, any snow that is falling or had already fell will melt. This will decrease snow totals for the day as well as keep any snow from sticking to the ground.
Thus, tonight and early tomorrow morning will be the most dangerous as heavy snow can accumulate with below freezing temperatures.
By the early afternoon, road conditions should improve and by the evening, be completely clear.
After the storm, we will look to a more spring-like week with temperatures in the 50s with plenty of rain chances.