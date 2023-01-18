Heavy snowfall and strong winds bringing hazardous road conditions tonight through tomorrow afternoon

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from 6 pm tonight until tomorrow at 6 pm for counties in pink.
A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Barron, Pulk, and St.Croix county from 6 pm tonight until tomorrow at 6 pm.
For the counties that are under a Winter Storm Warning, expect heavy snow throughout late evening tonight into tomorrow morning with strong winds. This will cause roads to be covered with snow, as well as reduce visibility. Roads throughout the Winter Storm Warning periodic, will be hazardous to drive on.
Winds will start relatively weak throughout the morning and afternoon today, but by the evening hours tonight, winds will reach upwards of 15 mph with gusts up to 25+ mph.
The winter storm will arrive around midnight tonight, bringing widespread, heavy snowfall.
From then into tomorrow morning will be when the Chippewa Valley will receive most of the snow, as snow rates will be 1"+/hour.
By the afternoon, snow will become scattered in nature with intensity decreasing greatly.
Snow will likely be gone by the evening hours tomorrow, leaving us with just cloudy skies.
With high snow rates in the early morning hours, most counties will pick up between 4" and 8" of snow. Lower totals will be towards the northwest, especially those that are in a Winter Weather Advisory.
By Friday, we go back to dry and cloudy weather conditions, lasting through the weekend. Our next chance of snow isn't too far out, with Tuesday morning having a slight chance of snow.