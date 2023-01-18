 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday...Heavy Snow Likely...

.Snow will begin to push into I-90 corridor in southern Minnesota
this evening, spreading northeast through the rest of the night.
The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to
2" per hour possible across southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning,
with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory.
Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts
between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is
possible along the I-90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.


...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Heavy snowfall and strong winds bringing hazardous road conditions tonight through tomorrow afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
WatchWarn County Name 1.png

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from 6 pm tonight until tomorrow at 6 pm for counties in pink.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Barron, Pulk, and St.Croix county from 6 pm tonight until tomorrow at 6 pm.

Traffic Forecast.png

For the counties that are under a Winter Storm Warning, expect heavy snow throughout late evening tonight into tomorrow morning with strong winds. This will cause roads to be covered with snow, as well as reduce visibility. Roads throughout the Winter Storm Warning periodic, will be hazardous to drive on.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 13 hr.png

Winds will start relatively weak throughout the morning and afternoon today, but by the evening hours tonight, winds will reach upwards of 15 mph with gusts up to 25+ mph. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmidnight.png
Snow Timing - ECMWF - WEB.png

The winter storm will arrive around midnight tonight, bringing widespread, heavy snowfall.

From then into tomorrow morning will be when the Chippewa Valley will receive most of the snow, as snow rates will be 1"+/hour.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastafternoon.png

By the afternoon, snow will become scattered in nature with intensity decreasing greatly. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecasteveningthurs.png

Snow will likely be gone by the evening hours tomorrow, leaving us with just cloudy skies. 

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

With high snow rates in the early morning hours, most counties will pick up between 4" and 8" of snow. Lower totals will be towards the northwest, especially those that are in a Winter Weather Advisory. 

By Friday, we go back to dry and cloudy weather conditions, lasting through the weekend. Our next chance of snow isn't too far out, with Tuesday morning having a slight chance of snow. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you