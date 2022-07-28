Hit and run wheelchair victim preaches forgiveness

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The victim of a hit and run while on his wheelchair is preaching love and forgiveness after being hit four days ago.
He shares his surprisingly positive attitude and what he hopes for the suspect who has yet to be identified.
It was at the corner of 5th Street and Folsom Street where a man in a wheelchair was the victim of a hit and run. He said he was thrown 50 feet in the air and landed nearly a block away on 6th Street.
Stevon Sutton of Chippewa Falls was on his way back home after visiting friends in Eau Claire when he was hit by an SUV.
"I was hit 40 mph in my back and left on the street," Sutton said.
He had no broken bones from Sunday's crash, but he did get road rash on his elbows and knees, had a gash on his forehead, and is now wearing a neck brace.
"Oh my God, not again. I just screamed, 'Help, help, help!'"
You read that right - again.
Three years ago, Sutton was a victim of another hit and run that paralyzed him and put him in a wheelchair.
"August 31st of 2019, I was riding my bike in Eau Claire going home at 2 o'clock in the morning. I had bright lights going around the rim of my bike. And he said I flagged a sign, which he took to be a gang sign. I've never been in a gang," Sutton said. "He proceeds to follow me and runs me over under a well-lit street light."
With the first hit and run, his leg and spine got shattered and he had to get metal rods in his back.
Police were able to catch the culprit from the first incident, but the suspect from Sunday's crash is still at large.
"I just hope they catch the individual," Sutton said. "Me myself, I'm a man of God. I forgive him, just like I did the first young man. The biggest victory we'll get out of this is if they change their life to Christ, and that's all I want."
Sutton said he's not defined by his circumstances. Something his pastor admires greatly about him.
"He has this abundant heart for many many people including the unlovable, in this case who tried to hurt him," said Harvestime Church family pastor Dan McCauley. "He is the joy. When people walk in, he's part of our greeting team. He is the guy that people want to see."
"I preach positivity. You ask me how I'm doing. I tell you I'm blessed by the best," Sutton said.
Sutton's church family is busy raising money for him to buy a new motorized outdoor wheelchair, which will cost $6,000, as well as a wheelchair accessible van. But in the meantime, Sutton says, "Trust and believe I will be walking again. I will walk again."
Based on debris left at the scene, police are looking for a Chevy Equinox between the years of 2014 and 2017. There will likely be damage to the fog lights, wheel well, and the driver's side. The color of the suspect's SUV is unknown.
Eau Claire police say they've already closed out all the tips they received and are still looking for the suspect.
If you have any information, you can call police at 715-839-4972 or submit a tip anonymously online to the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.