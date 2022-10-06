 Skip to main content
Hope Village announces $275,000 match for funds donated by November 6

  • Updated
Hope Village Announcement

Supporters of Hope Village watch a presentation at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday, October 6.

 Adam Reed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Thanks to the generosity of seven donors, Hope Village will be looking to raise over half a million dollars before November 6.

At the Welcome Home Campaign launch event in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday, the Hope Village Board announced all funds donated up to $275,000 to the tiny home homeless shelter and affordable housing project by November 6 will be matched through matching challenge grants.

This marks a move into the third phase of the ongoing Hope Village project, which aims to focus on long-term financial sustainability.

The Hope Village fundraising campaign is looking to raise $2.7 million for the project. For more information on how to donate, click here.

