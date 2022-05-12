Hope Village launches $2.7-million fundraising campaign

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls nonprofit looking to help local homeless residents progress towards secure living just announced a $2.7 million capital campaign.
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since 2014, when the Harmony House shut its doors for good, but those in need have found shelter in the Hope Village nonprofit's tiny houses. This new fundraising campaign looks to help with plans to not only bring those tiny houses together to the permanent home of the village, but also to sustain them long-term.
The village of tiny houses is currently scattered about at several locations, but the nonprofit has purchased three acres of property at 1825 Kennedy Rd. to serve as the village's home.
“Always, the vision was to partner with churches until we could afford to purchase a property,” Hope Village Director Mike Cohoon said.
The new fundraising drive will enlist the help of over 60 volunteers working in several different committees. Hope Village has partnered with Crescendo Fundraising Professionals LLC out of Minneapolis for the campaign. Crescendo has done several fundraising projects in Chippewa Falls previously.
The property on Kennedy Road is home to a former dental surgery office, which is being transformed into a community building with showers, laundry, a kitchen, meeting areas and offices.
In addition to bringing the 11 tiny homes the nonprofit currently has to the location, they also plan to build five new duplexes and three new 6-plexes, all of which needs funding to be built, but also to be sustainable long-term.
“To see somebody perhaps sleeping in their van with a family of four, to moving into a tiny house, and then eventually getting everything in line so they can move in to their own apartment, it’s a joy watching that process,” Cohoon said.
Learn more about Hope Village here.