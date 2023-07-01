 Skip to main content
Hot and very humid days are ahead along with storms that are still being tracked for the 4th of July

  Updated
A few days of toasty weather are upon us, but more importantly, a rainy 4th of July is still possible.

The holiday weekend continues the heat as 80-degree weather is maintained. Out ahead of us more and more humidity that will give trouble for those sensitive as well as possible Independence Day rain. 

Grilling Forecast.png

Temperature forecasts for the next three days trend slightly warmer into the new week. By Monday, temps will be in the low 90s. 

Muggy Meter EURO Daybreak Longer Term.png

Highs in the low 90s will be met with very muggy weather. Dew points will move into the excessive level by Tuesday before dipping to more comfortable levels on Thursday. 

Heat Index iCast 42hr Tomorrow.png

Heat indices while we have the humidity will be in the low to mid 90s. Those sensitive to the heat will need to be prepared early on in the work week. 

Rain chances are still scheduled for the 4th of July with scattered storms possible. We will continue to track storms, but any clearance of storms in the evening is not improving. 

After storms, the Chippewa Valley is going to be a lot more comfortable as humidity falls off. 

7 Day Evening.png

