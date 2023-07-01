Hot and very humid days are ahead along with storms that are still being tracked for the 4th of July

The holiday weekend continues the heat as 80-degree weather is maintained. Out ahead of us more and more humidity that will give trouble for those sensitive as well as possible Independence Day rain.
Temperature forecasts for the next three days trend slightly warmer into the new week. By Monday, temps will be in the low 90s.
Highs in the low 90s will be met with very muggy weather. Dew points will move into the excessive level by Tuesday before dipping to more comfortable levels on Thursday.
Heat indices while we have the humidity will be in the low to mid 90s. Those sensitive to the heat will need to be prepared early on in the work week.
Rain chances are still scheduled for the 4th of July with scattered storms possible. We will continue to track storms, but any clearance of storms in the evening is not improving.
After storms, the Chippewa Valley is going to be a lot more comfortable as humidity falls off.