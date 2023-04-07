Hudson Police ask public to avoid boat launch as they search for missing man

HUDSON (WQOW) - Police will be searching for a missing man on Saturday and are asking the public to avoid Hudson boat launch parking lot during that time.
Police are searching for Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, who was last seen on March 3. He was last seen on traffic cameras traveling west on Buckeye Street approaching First Street in Hudson. His car was found parked downtown along with his personal property.
Now that the St. Croix River is beginning to thaw, police will be using more resources to search the water. On Saturday, law enforcement along with Northstar Search and Rescue and Wings of Hope will be staging emergency vehicles in the boat launch parking lot as they search the river.
Nguyen was last seen wearing grey pants and a blue sweater. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hudson Police at (715) 386-4771, or dispatch at (715) 386-4701.