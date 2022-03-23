'I am mad to my very core' Eau Claire school board president responds to email death threat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After receiving an email death threat, Eau Claire school board president Tim Nordin is speaking out, voicing his shock and anger.

"I'm mad. I'm angry. And as I said in my statement, I am mad to my very core," Nordin told News 18.

ECPD investigating threat made regarding school board meeting There will be a police presence at the Eau Claire School Board meeting Monday night, according to officials with the Eau Claire Area School District.

On Monday, Nordin received the threat at his school-board assigned email from an anonymous sender calling themselves "kill all Marxist teachers."

The text of the email read:

"I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school board meeting for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda. It's now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family."

After getting over the initial shock, Nordin told the district and the school board about the threat, and together they contacted the Eau Claire Police Department.

This also led to the school board having police present during Monday night's school board meeting.

"I think that our community needs to know that this is happening and that this is the result of intentional actions taken by people both inside and outside of our community to try to make Eau Claire a place that is afraid to stand up for our schools," Nordin told News 18. "I want people to know that Eau Claire has no place for that. I believe that Eau Claire has no place for that. I believe that we as a community believe that this is not acceptable here."

He added that no one else from the school board or the district has received this threat.

Eau Claire police are still investigating the case.