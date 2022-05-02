“I think we should look at that" Gov. Evers says he is open to exploring "Lily Alert"

MENSHA (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers said on Friday that the creation of a "Lily Alert" system is something that deserves to be explored.
Evers made the comment to our ABC-affiliate WBAY on Friday.
The idea for a Lily Alert came after Chippewa Falls 10-year-old Lily Peters went missing last Sunday, and was found dead the next morning.
When she went missing, police knew what she looked like, and that she left on bike from a specific location, but that was not enough information for an Amber Alert to be issued.
This inspired a Chippewa Falls father to start a Change.org petition to create a new alert system in honor of Peters for cases that don't tick all the necessary boxes for an Amber Alert and can be sent out locally.
“I think we should look at that,” Gov. Evers told WBAY. “I mean, clearly it’s not something that would cost a significant amount of money, and it seems to be a reasonable approach. I’ll wait for some experts to give me some advice on that, but from what I’ve read in the paper and certainly this circumstance I think it’s something that deserves to be explored.”
The Change.org petition has nearly 85,000 signatures as of 3 p.m. Monday. Last Wednesday, Change.org officials said the petition was the fastest-growing U.S. petition in any category on the platform for that week.
A Lily Alert system would require action from the Legislature, WBAY reported.