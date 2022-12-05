Ice season is here: DNR on what you should know before setting up your shack

ALTOONA (WQOW) - When it comes to staying safe on the ice this season, the Wisconsin DNR has some tips to keep you from falling through.
Conservation Warden Jake Bolks said people across the Chippewa Valley have already been setting up shacks and gassing up their ATVs.
He said he hopes everyone has fun on the lakes, but that just like hunting, it's important to plan ahead. He said to let people know where you're headed, and always bring a friend before hitting the ice.
Bolks said it never hurts to be prepared for the worst.
"Ice is never safe or it's never predictable. Ice is always changing. Even if it's the middle of winter, there could be a spring, there could be a little melting spot. Ice is never 100 percent safe, so you always want to focus on being ready in case," Bolks said. "No matter if it's this time of year when ice is just forming or if it's later in the season and there's 20-plus inches, you just never know. But there's obviously enough for people to be walking on the various lakes in the Chippewa Valley right now."
He said to bring extra clothes, socks, gloves, and hats in case your belongings get wet; keep your cell phone in a waterproof bag and walk out with a spud bar to check thickness.
He added, don't forget to wear spikes on a cord around your neck if you do fall, so you can pull yourself out. Once you do get out -- Bolks said get warm with dry clothes or a blanket and get help. He recommended calling 911 to be checked for hypothermia if an accident does occur.