'I'm sad, I'm angry': St. Croix County Sheriff speaks on fallen deputy, funeral arrangements announced

HUDSON (WQOW) - The public visitation and funeral for the St. Croix County deputy who died in the line of duty has been announced as the sheriff opens up about the tragic event.
Related: St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty identified
Deputy Kaitie Leising was killed during a traffic incident on May 6 in the township of Glenwood. According to the Wisconsin DOJ, she responded to a potential drunk driver stuck in a ditch, and while speaking with him for eight minutes, she asked him to take a field sobriety test. Officials said this was when he shot her. She was 29.
"This morally bankrupt and ethically challenged criminal decides to turn and murder Kaitie," said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.
Knudson said that while he is sad and angry, he has also been appreciative of the kindness and support his department has received.
He said that his deputies have not been working the past few days as other agencies have stepped up to fill in. He said "suffering in silence" is something they have to get away from.
"What was done 20, 30 years ago was 'buck up and get back out there.' It doesn't work. We need time to process — grieve," he said. "But it's also important we are good to get back out there because our citizens deserve that as well."
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald also spoke at the press conference. He said that the funeral will take place this Friday, May 12. Public visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Hudson High School, and there will be a funeral with law enforcement honors immediately following in the school parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to National Law Enforcement Memorial.
Knudson also spoke about Kaitie, saying she was a gifted person who loved the outdoors and animals, adding she had a kind heart.
"If you had a bad day, talk to Kaitie, because your bad day is done," he said. "You can't stay salty when you talk to Katie. And that was the absolute truth. She just had that spirit. A spirit that was stolen from us."
He also said she leaves behind a wife and three-month-old baby boy. She had been with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office since 2022, previously working at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.
"She was respected and loved."
Gov. Evers announced flags in Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Friday in Leising's honor.
Knudson said the last time an officer was killed in the line of duty in St. Croix County was in the 1950's, and the county sheriff was killed in 1901.