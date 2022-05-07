 Skip to main content
Increasing clouds tonight will lead to showers, thunderstorms on Mother's Day

  • Updated
Mothers Day Forecast - Card qooo.png

High pressure allowed for abundant sunshine today with high temperatures topping out in the 60s and 70s across the Chippewa Valley.

State - TO - Highs Toda qo.png

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast qo 1.png
State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast qo 2.png
State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast qo3.png
State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast qo 4.png

Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive around midday lingering through the early afternoon hours. It won't be a washout, but make sure to have the raincoat and umbrella nearby. Highs will be cooler in the 60s thanks to all the cloud cover. 

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be driven in by southerly winds for the rest of the week, with severe weather possible on Monday night.

Highs will be above average in the 80s along with high dewpoints, making it feel muggy outside.

7 Day Evening qo.png

-Stormtracker Weather Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

