 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Independence Day storms after hot and very humid weather

  • Updated
  • 0

A hot and very humid day tomorrow. Storms are still being tracked for the Fourth of July.

Sunday ends our week with very similar weather to yesterday. Temps topped out in the upper 80s and humidity is still present. As said in previous forecasts, the humidity is what will continue to be our next topic as it rises to near extreme levels. Following humidity is storms that are on track be here by Independence Day. 

Heat Index iCast 42hr Tomorrow.png

Monday's high temperature will be in the low 90s. Adding onto the already hot day, humidity will rise to high levels, where heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s.

Real feels will be around two degrees higher than our temperature throughout the day. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmorning.png

Monday evening and into Tuesday, we will have our first glimpse of rain chances. By the late morning and early afternoon, the Chippewa Valley will have scattered thunderstorms. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastevening.png

The evening continues chances with some storms strengthening to become strong to severe.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastfiirworktime.png
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastlateevening.png

Fourth of July fireworks for Eau Claire are expected to start at 10 pm. Right now, models have a little clearance before storms roll back in by 11 pm. 

This is an early model and even with storms not really being shown by the time fireworks go off, doesn't mean we won't see any.

WQOW 2023 Earth Design.png

The Storm Prediction Center has Tuesday at a risk for scattered severe thunderstorms. Main risks include strong gusts/winds and hail.

Stormtracker 18 will continue to monitor storms for the Fourth of July. To find out the latest, download our mobile app, tune in to the morning and evening newscasts, or check back here. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you