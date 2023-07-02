Independence Day storms after hot and very humid weather

Sunday ends our week with very similar weather to yesterday. Temps topped out in the upper 80s and humidity is still present. As said in previous forecasts, the humidity is what will continue to be our next topic as it rises to near extreme levels. Following humidity is storms that are on track be here by Independence Day.
Monday's high temperature will be in the low 90s. Adding onto the already hot day, humidity will rise to high levels, where heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s.
Real feels will be around two degrees higher than our temperature throughout the day.
Monday evening and into Tuesday, we will have our first glimpse of rain chances. By the late morning and early afternoon, the Chippewa Valley will have scattered thunderstorms.
The evening continues chances with some storms strengthening to become strong to severe.
Fourth of July fireworks for Eau Claire are expected to start at 10 pm. Right now, models have a little clearance before storms roll back in by 11 pm.
This is an early model and even with storms not really being shown by the time fireworks go off, doesn't mean we won't see any.
The Storm Prediction Center has Tuesday at a risk for scattered severe thunderstorms. Main risks include strong gusts/winds and hail.
